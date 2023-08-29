School lecturer held for taking for getting a teacher transferred ‘near home’

Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Tuesday arrested a lecturer, Umesh Kumar Munjal, posted at Government Senior Secondary School Lalru in SAS Nagar district for taking a bribe of Rs 1.16 lakh for getting a teacher transferred near her home.

Disclosing this on Tuesday, an official spokesperson of VB said Ranjan lodged a complaint that his wife Priya Miglani, who is a government teacher, was posted at Government Senior Secondary School, Kussowal in Ferozepur district. This school is around 180 kilometres away from their residence at Nanak Nagri in Abohar (Fazilka).

The accused Umesh Kumar contacted Ranjan to help him in getting his wife transferred near home. He (the complainant) met Kumar at Sri Muktsar Sahib on 26 October 2021 and the lecturer demanded Rs Two lakh for the same.\

The accused had allegedly taken Rs 1.16 lakh as a bribe from the complainant on different dates and then started demanding the remaining amount of the bribe but the transfer was not done as the complainant did not pay the remaining amount of the bribe to the accused.

The complainant said Punjab Education Department had opened the portal for online transfers on 10 June 2022 and on the application, Priya Miglani was transferred to Government Senior Secondary School, Bhitiwala in tehsil Malout of Sri Muktsar Sahib district and she joined the duty on new posting on 16 June 2022. But the accused was harassing them by demanding the remaining amount of bribe.

The spokesperson said a team of VB unit Fazilka has arrested the Lecturer Umesh Kumar Munjal today after registering an FIR no. 21 dated 29-08-2023 under Section 7 of Prevention of Corruption Act against him at Police Station VB, Ferozepur Range.