Primary board spells out Do’s and Don’ts for TET

The state primary education Board is going to conduct Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) 2023 today. Witn an eye on averting any kind of controversy that can vitiate the atmosphere, the board authorities have taken extra care this time to smooth conduct of the examination.

An official of the Board of Primary Education said that a series of strictures listing do’s and don’ts had been issued as guidelines to avoid any controversy. The primary board sources said that candidates taking the examination have been barred from wearing any kind of ornaments or carrying any electronic gadgets at the examination centres.

No examinee would be allowed to leave the centres before the scheduled closure of the test, 2.30 pm. Examinees had been advised to submit the original copy that is pink copy but duplicate one would be with them.All candidates had been advised to arrive at the centres by 11am an hour before the scheduled start of the test at noon.The Guards had been barred from carrying mobiles into the centres.

They have to keep deposited in a particular room.If anybody does need to use mobile they have to register it in a logbook entailing the necessity for a call. All candidates would have to go through metal detector checking before gaining entry into the centres. The TET, which was first scheduled on 10 December, had been changed to 24 December.