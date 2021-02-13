In a welcome addition to the national capital’s literary spaces especially as country returns to life as usual, bookstore chain Oxford Bookstore has opened its doors at Worldmark Aerocity in Delhi, it said on Friday.

Having started its first flagship store in the City of Joy, Kolkata, the bookstore chain has expanded to Delhi, Haryana, Mumbai, Bhubaneswar and Noida, over the years. Located at the Ground Floor of Worldmark-1, Aerocity, the bookstore said it is committed to bring the best in Indian and international publishing along with engaging and interactive literary sessions to its readers.

Oxford Bookstore at Worldmark, Aerocity provides a complete reading and relaxing environment for book lovers and readers, making it a one-stop destination for all. With an increase in interest in a variety of genres, the bookstore assures booklovers an extensive collection of books to choose from. In addition to the popular sections like Fiction and Travel, there are well-researched sections for non-fiction sections like Management, Health, Business, Biographies and Art. ”

Oxford Bookstore emphasises on reading among children and displays a vibrant Children and Young Readers’ Section. Cha Bar housed inside Oxford Bookstore also has over 150 varieties of tea and cultural preparations besides a range of ala-carte delicacies.

According to Swagat Sengupta, Chief Executive Officer, Oxford Bookstores, “Bookstores are places for magical discoveries for young and old where countless new worlds are waiting to be discovered. We are delighted to be announcing Oxford Bookstore’s launch at Worldmark, Aerocity. Following the optimistic trail that literature extends, we at Oxford Bookstores are committed to bring the best of publishing to our patrons across the country. At Cha Bar, an integral part of Oxford Bookstore, customers can also enjoy the experience of being able to browse at leisure, leafing through the books of their choice, over a cup of tea from the wide selection available at the Cha Bar.”

The bookstore chain also curates multiple literary festivals like Apeejay Kolkata Literary Festival, Apeejay Bangla Sahitya Utsob and Hindi Sahitya Utsav.