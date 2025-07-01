New classrooms at Siliguri school

Siliguri Ace Round Table 232, under the aegis of Round Table India, inaugurated a newly constructed three-classroom block at Bharati Hindi Vidyalaya Higher Secondary School on Sunday, marking a major boost to the school’s educational infrastructure.

The initiative is part of Round Table India’s flagship project, “Freedom Through Education,” which focuses on supporting government-aided schools by providing essential infrastructure such as classrooms, toilet blocks, and other facilities to improve learning environments for underprivileged children.

Advertisement

Mayor of Siliguri Municipal Corporation Gautam Deb attended the event as chief guest, along with Shantanu Kedia, chairman of RT 232, and other members of the organisation. School authorities, students, and families of RT 232 members were also present during the ceremony.

Advertisement

As part of the event, Round Table 232 also donated 50 benches and 100 school bags, reinforcing its commitment to empowering young minds through education.