New book explores challenges and opportunities in modern journalism

The book titled ‘The Foundation of Journalism and Media: A Complete Handbook’ by Dr Avneet Kaur Bhatia, co-authored by Dr Ghazal Singhal and others, was launched on Friday at the World Book Fair.

Published by Swaraj Prakashan, the book provides a comprehensive guide to journalism, offering insights into the industry’s challenges and opportunities.

The authors shared their perspectives on the evolving media landscape and the skills required for aspiring journalists.

Discussing the book, Dr Bhatia said, “It explores the rapid evolution of the news industry, addressing challenges posed by emerging technologies. Written by experienced journalists, it is a vital resource for students, professionals, and media enthusiasts navigating modern journalism and digital storytelling.”

She added, “The book covers diverse topics, from traditional media to digital transformation, including broadcast journalism, radio, media laws, mobile journalism, and video editing. Blending theory with practical insights, it equips readers with essential skills for success in today’s media industry.”

The launch event featured Prof MN Hoda, Director of BVICAM, and Ashok Srivastava, Editor and News Presenter at DD News, as the Chief Guests.

Speaking at the event, Srivastava emphasized the importance of quality study material for aspiring journalists, stating, “This book, written by experienced professionals, covers essential elements of journalism, highlighting its practical nature and the role of experience in shaping skilled journalists.”

Prof Hoda remarked, “This book offers insights only an experienced journalist can provide. It aligns with the IPU syllabus while instilling journalism ideals in students.”

Covering a broad spectrum—from traditional media practices to digital transformation—the book delves into crucial areas such as broadcast journalism, radio, media laws, digital media, mobile journalism, reporting, video editing, mass communication theories, and community radio.

One of its key highlights is its focus on digital media and mobile journalism, showcasing how technology has democratized content creation and enabled journalists to report from virtually anywhere.

It examines the ethical and legal aspects of journalism, ensuring that media practitioners understand their rights and responsibilities in today’s complex media environment.

Along with Dr Bhatia and Dr Singhal, the book is co-authored by Deepak Gupta, Rajender Thakur, Jayant Rathee, Shailendra Kumar, Pushpendra Sachan, Shubham Mishra, and Sanchita Gupta.