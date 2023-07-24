NCC to confer honorary Colonel rank to IPU VC Dr. Mahesh Verma

National Cadet Corps(NCC) will confer honorary rank of Colonel to IP University Vice Chancellor Padmashri Prof.(Dr.) Mahesh Verma.

The Additional Director General of Delhi Directorate of NCC Major General Sanjay P Vishwasrao will confer the honoray rank of Colonel to IPU Vice Chancellor; hand over the gazette notification and the ceremonial baton to him at a special function being organised at Dwarka campus of the University tomorrow.

The event will be followed by the NCC cadets giving the ceremonial Guard of Honour to the Vice Chancellor.

Reminisceding about his association with NCC, the Vice Chancellor said, it dates back to his students days. “I feel enriched with the values of discipline and service to the nation that this organisation inculcates in all NCC cadets. It is really an honour for me to get this rank bestowed by Ministry of Defence,” added the Vice Chancellor.