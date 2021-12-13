Kalinga Literary Festival 2021 Concludes

The Kalinga Literature Festival has been able to offer a unique experience that will instill confidence in the trying times of the pandemic, said Hardeep Sigh Puri, Union Minister on Petroleum and Natural Gas and Urban Affairs as he attended the concluding day of the eighth edition of the Kalinga Literary Festival yesterday.

As the pandemic has offered all of us a chance to reconnect with ourselves, it is time for us – Indians to decolonize our minds and our own literary achievements, he added on the valedictory session of the literary festival, attending via video link from New Delhi.

The three-day event delved into the insights on India’s world-class literary culture and how to preserve its rich legacy, Puri said.

“We hosted dozens of literary and creative minds of India and of global repute. The festival has become an ideal platform for intellectuals and thinkers alike. We will be organising an edition of KLF in Kathmandu, Nepal from next year,” said Rashmi Ranjan Parida, founding director of the Kalinga Literature Festival.

On the concluding day a total of 30 sessions were held simultaneously on subjects such as ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat: Path Towards a Global Economic Power, Translation, prose literature, Odissi Music, the discipline of poetic life, the role of newspaper and radio in the time of disruptive media, publishing of vernacular literature, historical fiction, the millennia generation and women of India, analysis on Odia autobiography, fiction writing along with sessions on writing workshop, poetry recitation and on musical performances.