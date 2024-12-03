Jammu Univ bans entry of 4-wheelers on campus as eco-friendly step

Taking an eco-friendly step, the University of Jammu has announced a ban on the entry of four-wheelers on the campus with effect from 5 December.

Prof Prakash Antahal, Chief Proctor, said that the University had been planning for a long time to implement this Green Campus initiative. However, the decision was delayed due to non-availability of a designated parking slot. Now that the parking facility is ready, the University has taken this decisive step towards a greener campus, he stated.

The restriction on four-wheelers reflects the University’s commitment to reducing carbon emissions, improving air quality, and fostering a pedestrian-friendly campus, he said.

Advertisement

This measure is aimed at ensuring a cleaner and healthier environment, Prof Antahal

said, adding that ”after extensive consultations with various stakeholders, we are confident that this step will set a benchmark for sustainability in academic institutions”.

The University has made provisions for a smooth transition to this new system. Two-wheelers will continue to be allowed on campus, with dedicated parking spaces allocated in departmental areas. Additionally, alternative transportation modes such as e-vehicles and bicycles are being provided at designated places to ensure convenience and accessibility for the campus community.

As a demonstration of leadership, the Vice Chancellor, Prof Umesh Rai, will also not use a vehicle within the campus, emphasising the University’s commitment to this transformative change, he said.

The University of Jammu has consistently championed environmental sustainability through many other Green Campus initiatives like a 1095 KW grid-based solar power plant, solar street lights, LED lighting, rooftop rainwater harvesting system, vermicomposting, biogas plants, and solid waste management system.

The campus already promotes pollution-free alternatives like bicycles and e-vehicles, earning accolades such as the District Green Champion Award from the Ministry of Education and ISO 14001-2015 certification, he added.