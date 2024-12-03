Jammu Univ bans entry of 4-wheelers on campus as eco-friendly step

10 terror associates arrested in J&K’s Kathua
Massive crackdown in four districts of Jammu division has resulted in the arrest of 10 overground workers (OGWs) of various terror groups, Jammu and Kashmir police said on Thursday.
Taking an eco-friendly step, the University of Jammu has announced a ban on the entry of four-wheelers on the campus with effect from 5 December.
Taking an eco-friendly step, the University of Jammu has announced a ban on the entry of four-wheelers on the campus with effect from 5 December.
Prof Prakash Antahal, Chief Proctor, said that the University had been planning for a long time to implement this Green Campus initiative. However, the decision was delayed due to non-availability of a designated parking slot. Now that the parking facility is ready, the University has taken this decisive step towards a greener campus, he stated.
The restriction on four-wheelers reflects the University’s commitment to reducing carbon emissions, improving air quality, and fostering a pedestrian-friendly campus, he said.
Advertisement
This measure is aimed at ensuring a cleaner and healthier environment, Prof Antahal
said, adding that ”after extensive consultations with various stakeholders, we are confident that this step will set a benchmark for sustainability in academic institutions”.
The University has made provisions for a smooth transition to this new system. Two-wheelers will continue to be allowed on campus, with dedicated parking spaces allocated in departmental areas. Additionally, alternative transportation modes such as e-vehicles and bicycles are being provided at designated places to ensure convenience and accessibility for the campus community.
As a demonstration of leadership, the Vice Chancellor, Prof Umesh Rai, will also not use a vehicle within the campus, emphasising the University’s commitment to this transformative change, he said.
The University of Jammu has consistently championed environmental sustainability through many other Green Campus initiatives like a 1095 KW grid-based solar power plant, solar street lights, LED lighting, rooftop rainwater harvesting system, vermicomposting, biogas plants, and solid waste management system.
The campus already promotes pollution-free alternatives like bicycles and e-vehicles, earning accolades such as the District Green Champion Award from the Ministry of Education and ISO 14001-2015 certification, he added.
Advertisement