IIT Kharagpur rises to 4th spot in international ranking

The Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur (IIT Kharagpur) has secured the 4th rank in India in the latest QS World University Rankings 2025. The prestigious institute made a significant leap, advancing 49 places from its 2024 position to become the 222nd top university globally. This achievement also places IIT Kharagpur 3rd among all Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) in the 2025 rankings.

The QS World University Rankings 2025, conducted by Quacquarelli Symonds, featured 1,503 universities worldwide, evaluating a total of 5,663 institutions. IIT Kharagpur’s remarkable performance was highlighted in several key parameters, including international research network, sustainability and citations per faculty.

Prof V K Tewari, director of IIT Kharagpur, expressed pride in the institute’s achievement, emphasizing its role in advancing global standards through cutting-edge research and innovation. “IIT Kharagpur has upheld the nation’s resolve to excel the standards of globalization with artificial intelligence, advanced manufacturing systems and transportation, 5G Network, safety engineering and analytics, quality and reliability, affordable healthcare, precision agriculture, food nutrition, and smart infrastructure to contribute towards an Atmanirbhar Bharat,” Prof Tewari stated.

He further highlighted the institute’s initiatives, including the development of technological research parks, centres of excellence, start-up incubators, lab to market products and nano missions. These efforts, he noted, create a robust ecosystem for innovation and technological advancement.