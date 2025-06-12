IIT Kharagpur placements see Rs 2.14 crore top offer

In a blazing start to the 2024–25 placement season, IIT Kharagpur has set a new benchmark in campus recruitment, with nine students bagging job offers exceeding Rs 1 crore per annum, and the highest package touching an unprecedented Rs 2.14 crore. These blockbuster offers from top-tier multinational giants underscore not only the students’ prowess but also the institute’s unmatched legacy in producing industry-ready innovators.

Despite the global job market being clouded by economic uncertainty, IIT Kharagpur has emerged as a talent magnet, racking up over 1,800 job offers within the initial days of Phase 1, including 409 Pre-Placement Offers (PPOs) and 25 international offers. The momentum was striking—800 offers rolled in within the first two days, and by Day 3, the 1,000-mark was crossed, painting a promising picture for the season ahead.

“The impressive results reflect the strength of our collaborative approach in navigating challenges in today’s job market,” said Prof Rajib Maity, chairperson of the Career Development Centre. “By fostering teamwork and targeted engagement, we empower our students to showcase their talents and secure meaningful careers.”

With over 400 recruiters already on board, the placement season has drawn a rich mix of companies from sectors such as software, analytics, finance, banking, consulting, and core engineering. The diversity in job profiles and pay scales demonstrates the evolving demand for IIT Kharagpur’s multidisciplinary talent pool.

Prof Amit Patra, director of IIT Kharagpur, lauded the placement outcomes as a testament to the institute’s global relevance and forward-thinking academic strategies. “As AI and deep-tech redefine the landscape of employment, IIT Kharagpur is committed to reshaping its curriculum to be agile, interdisciplinary, and impact-driven,” he said. “Our alumni network, innovation-centric culture, and problem-solving mindset continue to fuel our students’ success on the world stage.”

As a pioneer among the Indian Institutes of Technology, IIT Kharagpur once again affirms its position at the forefront of academic excellence and industry leadership—not just responding to change, but actively shaping the future of global innovation, said an IIT-KGP’s spokesperson.