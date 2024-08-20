IIT Kharagpur marks 74th foundation day

As India proudly marks its 78th year of Independence, IIT Kharagpur commemorated its 74th Foundation Day on Sunday with a grand celebration attended by distinguished guests.

The prestigious event was graced by Amitabh Kant, India’s G-20 Sherpa and Former CEO of NITI Aayog, who honoured the occasion as the chief guest. Joining him as Guests of Honour were Dr S P Somanath, Chairman of ISRO; Dr Samir V Kamat, chairman of DRDO; and Dr Sonal Mansingh, Padma Vibhushan awardee and former Rajya Sabha MP.

The ceremony commenced with the hoisting of the national flag and the institute flag at the main building, setting a patriotic tone for the day’s events. This was followed by the conferment of several prestigious awards, recognizing excellence across various fields. Among the highlights were the Gitindra Saran Sanyal Faculty Excellence Awards, the Young Alumni Achievers Awards, and the Staff Excellence Awards. The institute also honored employees who have completed 25 years of dedicated service.

The Young Alumni Achiever Award was presented to 32 young alumni, celebrating their remarkable achievements in innovation, technological development, research, community welfare, leadership, entrepreneurship, social impact, nation-building, and professional accomplishments.

In total, nine Faculty Excellence Awards and 30 Staff Excellence Awards were distributed, along with recognition for 74 employees who have served the institution for an uninterrupted 25 years. Additionally, the prestigious Nina Saxena Excellence in Technology Award 2024 was awarded to Pankaj Kumar and Siddhant Aagrwal from IIT Guwahati for their groundbreaking work in floating solar PV technology.

Dr S P Somanath expressed his gratitude for the Life Fellow Award, reflecting on his journey as a product of Indian education and his contributions to ISRO. He encouraged collaboration between IIT Kharagpur and ISRO, envisioning greater achievements in the future.

Dr Kamat, chairman, DRDO also received a Life Fellow Award and spoke of the importance of collective effort in achieving large-scale goals.