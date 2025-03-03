Gauhati HC grants bail to USTM Chancellor amid CBSE Exam scam investigation

The Gauhati High Court on Monday granted bail to Mahbubul Hoque, Chancellor of the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM), in a case linked to alleged irregularities during the CBSE Class 12 Physics examination.

However, his bail plea in a separate case is scheduled for a hearing on Tuesday.

On February 21, Assam Police arrested Hoque following a complaint in Patharkandi, Sribhumi, which accused him of orchestrating a scheme to facilitate unfair means in the examination. The complaint alleged that Hoque received payment to ensure undue advantages for students appearing for the test at Kendriya Vidyalaya in Sribhumi, Karimganj district.

Subsequently, he was presented before the Chief Judicial Magistrate’s Court in Sribhumi on February 24. Before the court proceedings, he was taken from Karimganj Sadar Police Station to Karimganj Civil Hospital for a routine medical examination.

On February 25, Hoque, along with five others—Hiramani Saikia, Bijoy Dutta, Rezzak Ali, Numaan Ahmed, and Imdadur Rahman—was remanded to four days of police custody. Upon completing the remand period, authorities produced them before the court on Sunday at around 5 PM. Earlier in the day, Hoque and co-accused Numaan Ahmed were transferred from Dispur Police Station to Karimganj Police Station.

Since Sribhumi Police did not seek an extension of custody, the court ordered Hoque’s transfer to judicial custody.

The investigation revolves around claims that a financial deal was struck to assist students from the ERD Group, who accounted for a majority of examinees at the center. A total of 274 students appeared for the Physics exam at Kendriya Vidyalaya, including 45 from the host school and 214 from the ERD Group.

Reports suggest that the situation turned chaotic when the promised assistance failed to materialise, leading to complaints that prompted police action. Assam Police’s Special Task Force (STF) launched an inquiry, uncovering suspected misconduct linked to the institution.