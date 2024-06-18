Executive master’s programme for working executives

Five Departments of IIT (ISM) Dhanbad offer seven Executive Master’s programmes of 2 and 3 years for working executives/academicians in order to improve their technical aptitude/expertise in relevant areas.

This includes, two programs of 2 to 3 years, including one executive MTech Programme in artificial intelligence & data science offered by computer science & engineering department and another of reservoir engineering of petroleum engineering department.

This apart, three MTech programmes of 3 years duration each, out of which two of electrical engineering includes one program in power system engineering and other in power electronics and electrical drives and one executive MTech programme is in mechanical engineering.

Besides five executive MTech programmes, two MBA programmes are also offered by department management studies and industrial engineering, which includes one executive MBA Programme and other executive MBA (business analytics) Programme.

The aim of all seven executive master’s programmes is to train the students in a high level of knowledge enabling them to tackle real life problems in the field of Industry as well to help them to excel in higher academics through research.