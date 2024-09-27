Dy CEO of BrahMos Aerospace to address NIT Durgapur convocation

Union minister of state for education, Dr Sukanta Majumdar will be the chief guest and will deliver the annual convocation address of National Institute of Technology (NIT), Durgapur.

Dr Sanjeev Kumar Joshi, deputy chief executive officer (CEO), BrahMos Aerospace Private Limited will be the guest of honour and will also deliver a convocation address.

The BrahMos Aerospace is an Indo-Russian multinational aerospace and defense corporation, with core manufacturing concentrations in cruise missiles. Headquartered in New Delhi, it was founded as a joint venture between India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation and NPO Mashinostroyenia of Russia.

The company is responsible for designing, developing, producing and marketing the BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles.

Dr Sanjeev Kumar Joshi, has over two decades of experience as a senior defence scientist. He is also technology advisor to the secretary DDR&D, and chairman DRDO.

Professor Arvind Choubey, director of National Institute of Technology (Durgapur) has informed that the 19th convocation of NIT Durgapur will be held on Saturday in Durgapur.