Amidst the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak all examinations of the Delhi University have been postponed till further order, the varsity administration said on Thursday night.

According to the administration the postponed exams include that of regular colleges, School of Open Learning, non collegiate women education board and ex-students.

“It is notified for information of all concerns that all the university examinations (theory and practical) of the student of regular colleges, non collegiate women education board and ex-students are here by postponed till further notice/orders,” varsity said in a notice.

It added that the fresh dates of the exams will be announced later.

“The fresh date sheet of the all the university examinations shall be notified later,” notice added.