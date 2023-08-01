Class 10 boy in Assam becomes DC for a day

A class 10 boy in Assam’s Sivasagar town became the District Commissioner (DC) for a day as part of the state Education Department’s innovative initiative, ‘Arohan’.

The 16-year-old boy, Bhagyadeep Rajgarh studying at the Bokota Borbam High School, was selected to perform the duties on Monday.

Sivasagar DC Aditya Vikram Yadav went to Bhagyadeep’s house on Monday morning and brought him to his office in the town.

Advertisement

The student attended day-long meetings of the district administration.

“To enroll in professional programmes and pursue jobs in a variety of sectors, such as those of doctors, engineers, and public servants, we want to inspire students to aspiration and hard work,” DC Yadav said.

He described Bhagyadeep as a gifted young boy who, despite many challenges in life, is working hard to achieve perfection.

The boy claimed that one of his ambitions is to work as an administrative officer.

“I am very appreciative of this opportunity to serve as a district commissioner for a day since it allowed me to quickly become familiar with how the various departments operate,” he added.

At the administrative meeting, Bhagyadeep told officers to work on his village road and even framed a timeline to complete the work.

Reacting to the development, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted on Tuesday: “Bhagyadeep, continue to study hard and you can even become Assam’s Chief Secretary! Through Project Arohan, we mentor students from the tea garden & other underprivileged communities to take up successful career paths.”

The Arohan initiative finds talented students from far-flung, impoverished families. Its goal is to mentor and monitor these students’ academic careers.