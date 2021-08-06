Centre to introduce a four-year degree course in in IIHT- Odisha

The union government has decided to introduce a four-year degree course in handloom and textile technology in the centre-run Indian Institute of Handloom Technology (IIHT) in Bargarh, widely regarded as the hub of handloom weaving in the State.

“As per feasibility of introducing the degree courses in handloom and textile technology, the central government has taken a policy decision to introduce the said degree course in IIHTs including at Odisha’s Bargarh”, the union minister of textiles Piyush Goyal replying to a query by BJD MP Prasanna Acharya informed the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

There are six Indian Institutes of Handloom Technology (IIHTs) at Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh), Salem (Tamil Nadu), Guwahati (Assam), Jodhpur (Rajasthan), Bargarh (Odisha), and Fulia-Shantipur (West Bengal) under the Ministry of Textiles, Government of India.

Besides, 4 IIHTs at Venkatagiri (Andhra Pradesh), Gadag-Betgeri (Karnataka), Champa (Chattisgarh), and Kannur (Kerala) are run by respective State Governments, the minister said.

The information on handloom courses under different nomenclatures being run by the private sector is not centrally maintained. Around 340 students are awarded diplomas, post diplomas, degrees each year by six Central Government-run IIHTs. These institutes invite companies for campus placement for students. Significant numbers of students are recruited from the campus. The placement office continues to assist and guide the remaining students, if any, in finding gainful employment, added the union minister Goyal.