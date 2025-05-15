CBSE Results: Students shine across Siliguri schools

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the Class X and XII examination results yesterday, with students from three major Siliguri schools delivering commendable performances.

At GD Goenka Public School, students across all streams — humanities, commerce, and science — have achieved remarkable scores. Vaishnavi Baskota topped humanities with 97 per cent, while Anish Gupta led the commerce stream with an identical score. In science, Ayushi Jiya emerged as the topper and also scored a perfect 100 in informatics practices. Other 100 per cent scorers include Aayushmaan Khosla and Aarya Pradhan in psychology, Aarav Agarwal in business studies, Srishti Jain and Smriti Dutta in yoga, and Mihir Agarwal in social science. Neil Tibrewal secured full marks in science. A total of seven students, including school topper Prerana Sharma (98.4pc), scored a perfect 100 in artificial intelligence.

Advertisement

Siliguri Model High School (Senior Secondary) also posted strong results. In the Class X board exam, Chanda Kumari Roy stood out with 98.20 per cent, followed by Shantanu Tiwari with 87.80 per cent, and Muskan Agarwal with 86.60 per cent. All 118 students who appeared cleared the exam. In Class XII, Reshmi Prasad topped with 96 per cent, while Diya Biswas, Anushka Sikhwal, and Debosmita Sarkar closely followed. Out of 144 students, 141 passed.

Advertisement

Darjeeling Public School also registered notable performances. Among the Class XII students, Amon Kanjilal topped the science stream with 97 per cent, Sudipta Saha led commerce with 93.6 per cent, and Manojit Barman topped Humanities with 87 per cent. In Class X, Shagun Agarwal stood out with an impressive 95 per cent.