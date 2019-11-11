Former Vice-President of India, Hamid Ansari unveiled Padma Shri Ms Rajni Kumar’s memoirs Against the Wind- A life’s Journey on Sunday.

The ceremony took place at the India International Centre, New Delhi.

Rajni Kumar is also the Chairperson of Springdales Education Society.

Dr. Hamid Ansari congratulated Ms Kumar on the autobiography.

Among other things, Mrs. Kumar spoke about her early years in England and how World War 2 and the trying circumstances gave her a resilience of soul and spirit which held her in good stead when she faced challenges in a new country. She confessed that it was her love for Mr. Yudister Kumar, her husband to be and his country that brought her all the way to India.

She further added that Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru and Dr. Oliver Tambo, a close associate of Nelson Mandela had made the greatest impact and deeply influenced her life.

The programme culminated with Mrs. Kumar signing copies of her books.