Book fair date advanced to avoid clash with Madhyamik

The Publishers and Booksellers Guild today announced that the 49 International Kolkata Book Fair will be held earlier than usual in 2025 to avoid overlapping with state secondary (Madhyamik) school examinations. The annual literary event will now be held from 22 January to 3 February at the Salt Lake fairgrounds, running for 12 days. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is expected to inaugurate the fair, as she has in previous years.

Sudhanshu Shekhar Dey, general secretary of the Guild, said the rescheduling was prompted by the state board’s decision to begin secondary examinations in the first week of February. “To ensure the smooth participation of students and their families, we have advanced the fair dates,” Dey told reporters. Last year’s fair was held from 28 January to 9 February. The shift in dates has raised concerns among some about international participation, particularly from countries affected by current geopolitical tensions. Ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel has also cast doubt over attendance by Middle Eastern publishers.

