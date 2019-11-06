ANTHE Results 2019: Candidates who appeared for Aakash National Talent Hunt Examination 2019 don’t need to wait anymore for the results. As per the latest update, ANTHE Results 2019 has been released on the Aakash Institute official website i.e. www.aakash.ac.in.

This is one of the most important examinations for the candidates and one who successfully passes the examination gets qualified for the cash prize followed with a 100 percent scholarship to enroll in Aakash Institute.

Akash Institute successfully organized the examination across 2411 exam centres in the country for about 3.5 lakh candidates.

How to check ANTHE Results 2019?

– Log on to the official website i.e. www.aakash.ac.in

– Click on the tab “Check your ANTHE 2019 result”

– A new page will open and candidate need to enter the Roll number and date of birth

– Submit the details online and the result will be available on the screen

Candidates are advised to take a print out of the results and keep it for the record.