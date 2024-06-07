99.53pc students pass WBJEE, 3 city schools in toppers’ list

Aspirants of the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) put up a brilliant performance this year with 99.53 per cent of them passing the exam the results of which were declared by the board today.

Students from three city schools made it to the list of toppers while Kingshuk Patra from Bankura stood first in the general merit rank.

According to the data shared by the board, a total of 1,13,492 students had appeared for the examination this year. Of the total, 1,12,963 that is about 99.53 per cent were successful in clearing the exam. Among the successful candidates, the students of West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Examination (WBCHSE) and Indian School Certificate (ISC) have had better performance with 99.60 per cent of the students appearing for the exam passing it successfully. Next in the list were the students of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), 99.40 per cent of whom cleared the exam this year.

Among the top 10, four students each from WBCHSE and CBSE made it to the list while two were from the ISC board. As per the data shared by the board, North 24-Parganas had the highest number of students appearing for the exam. A total of 10,519 students appeared for the exam this year from the adjoining district of which 10,489 cleared it. On the contrary, Kalimpong, which had only 55 students appearing for the exam, had a 100 per cent result with all the students passing it successfully. From Kolkata that had three students in the top 10 list, a total of 6,361 students had appeared for the exam this year of which 6,338 became successful. While Mayukh Chowdhury from South Point High School secured the fifth rank, Atharva Singhania from Delhi Public School Ruby Park and Shounak Kar from The Scottish Church Collegiate School stood eighth and ninth respectively.

The board officials informed that all the successful students will be issued rank cards and would be eligible for counselling. The board has not yet fixed any date for the counselling session this year as they have to keep in mind a lot of factors like coordinating with the higher education department and many central regulatory bodies. Last year’s counseling session was held in August.