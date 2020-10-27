Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar took a jibe without naming anyone where he mentioned “having eight to nine children in the quest for a son” in an election rally, which was intended at Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) and opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, eighth of former chief ministers Lalu Yadav and Rabri Devi’s nine children, has responded sharply to that attack and said that even Nitish Kumar’s insults were “blessings” for him.

Nitish Kumar attacked RJD patriarch Lalu Prasad Yadav and his son Tejashwi Yadav on Monday before the winding down the campaign for the first round of voting on Wednesday 28 October. He said, “Does anyone care? They have eight-nine children. They have no faith in daughters. After so many daughters, they had a son. You all can see – this is the kind of Bihar they want to make.”

Tejashwi Yadav, the leader of the opposition said that Nitish Kumar is ‘mentally and physically tired’ and this remark also applied to Prime Minister Narendra Modi who has ‘six siblings.’

तुम विष बरसाते रह जाओगे!

हम अमृत की धार बहायेंगे! तुम गर्त की कीच दिखाओगे

हम मोती ढूंढ कर लाएँगे! तुम्हारी हर इक गाली को

हम आशीर्वचन बनाएँगे!

ईश्वर तुम्हें सद्बुद्धि दे

हम बस इतना ही चाहेंगे! pic.twitter.com/82J46qlBNg — Rashtriya Janata Dal (@RJDforIndia) October 27, 2020

RJD leader said, “By commenting on my family, Nitish Kumar is targeting PM Modi as he also has six siblings. Using such language, Nitish Kumar has insulted women and my mother’s sentiments,”

“Even bad words used by Nitishji against me are like blessings to me. Nitish Kumar is mentally and physically tired and that is why he can speak whatever he likes. I treat his words like a blessing.” he further added

Bihar elections will be conducted in three phases on October 28, November 3 and 7 November and the results will be declared on November 10.