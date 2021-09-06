Gopal Mandal loses control when he is drunk: JDU MP

Reacting to JDU MP Gopal Mandal’s behaviour in the Tejas Rajdhani Express on September 2, his party MP Ajay Mandal said here on Monday that Gopal loses control when he is drunk.

He said that Gopal Mandal is a good person but he goes out of control when he consumes liquor.

“Gopal Mandal is an MLA of our party. He does not make mistakes when things are pre-planned but when he comes under the influence of alcohol, he loses his control,” said the MP.

“We are public representatives and it is our duty to behave properly in public. Whatever we do, has a bearing on society. The way Gopal Mandal behaved in Tejas Rajdhani Express on September 2, is not acceptable. It is condemnable,” Ajay Mandal said.

The JDU MP also defended Gopal Mandal and said that people have to see his condition before making comments.

“Gopal Mandal claims he was suffering from loose motion, but it is awkward to go to the washroom of a train wearing only undergarments. He should have at least wrapped a towel,” he said.

A video of the MLA went viral on social media in which he was allegedly roaming in undergarments in Patna-New Delhi Tejas Express on September 2.

Gopal Mandal, the MLA of JDU from Gopalpur in Bhagalpur district also allegedly misbehaved with fellow passengers.

An FIR has been registered against Gopal Mandal by the Government Railway Police at the New Delhi railway station. The case has now been transferred to the Bhojpur district. The complainant Prahalad Paswan alleged that Gopal Mandal was in a drunken state during the train journey.