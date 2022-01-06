Covid infects Nitish cabinet, his office staffs

As the state gears to tackle the surging COVID-19 infections, the virus has finally taken in its grip several ministers in the Nitish Kumar government. Bihar has reported around a 600 percent rise in the Covid cases in the past over a week, setting the alarm bell ringing.

Panic gripped the state authorities after as many as four ministers, including two deputy chief ministers, tested positive during the testing conducted ahead of the meeting of the state cabinet scheduled today. The minister testing positive included Renu Devi, Tara Kishore Prasad, both Deputy CMs, excise minister Sunil Kumar and building construction minister Ashok Chaudhary.

“I participated in the meeting physically as my report is negative. Those ministers who turned Corona positive participated virtually in the meeting. We have discussed the issues of Covid and its preventive measures,” industry minister Syed Shahnawaz Hussain told newsmen today.

The development comes shortly after 21 staff members of the CM House tested positive today, adding further worry to the chief minister. Keeping in view of severe infections, the chief minister has postponed all his appointments and programmes including Janata Darbar and Samaj Sudhar Abhiyan (Social reform campaign) for an indefinite period.

This is not the end of the story, union minister Ashwini Kumar Choube, JD-U’s national president Lalan Singh, former chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi and his entire family have tested positive. The good thing, however, is that all the infected persons are in home isolation.

Covid has broken out in the virulent form in Bihar and in the past week, the cases have grown by more than 600 percent. Only yesterday Bihar reported a total of 893 cases which include 565 cases from Patna alone. This amply explains the level of Covid blast in the state.