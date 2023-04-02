Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday spoke to Bihar Governor Rajendra Arlekar and took stock of the situation in the state in the wake of the violence during Ram Navami celebrations and after, sources said.

Further, according to sources, Shah assured provision of additional security reinforcements from the Central Armed Police Forces (CRPF, SSB and ITBP) in view of the current situation. Meanwhile, fresh violence erupted in parts of Bihar on Saturday night. As many as six people were injured handling illegal explosives at a private residence while two people were arrested in Rohtas, said a police officer.

The injured were taken to a hospital and a forensic team was rushed to the spot, officers said.

“We learned that 6 persons were injured handling illegal explosives at a private residence in Rohtas. A team of forensic experts is conducting an investigation at the spot. Two persons have been arrested,” said Rohtas Police.

Meanwhile, reacting to some media reports that people were leaving their homes in Sasaram fearing communal violence, Rohtas Police said it was a baseless rumour. He urged the citizens not to pay heed to any rumours.

“This is a totally baseless and absurd rumour. No one has left his/her locality. We appeal to the general public not to pay heed to any such rumour. The situation is peaceful and normal in Sasaram,” the Rohtas police said.

After a fresh clash erupted following violence during Ram Navami celebrations in the state, Nalanda Police on Sunday said more than 50 people were arrested in raids conducted on Saturday night.

The Superintendent of Police, Biharsharif, Ashok Mishra, informed that the mortal remains of a person, who died during the violence, sent for post-mortem.

“A body (of a person who died in fresh violence last night) has been sent for post-mortem. More than 50 people were arrested in raids conducted last night. Till now, 8 FIRs have been registered and additional forces have been deployed,” he said.

While the SP quoted the number of people arrested at more than 50, Nalanda District Magistrate Shashank Shubhankar said more than 80 people were arrested, adding that the situation is peaceful right now.

“Fresh violence erupted at 2-3 places in Biharsharif last night. The situation is peaceful right now. Section 144 is in force but a curfew hasn’t been enforced. Many miscreants were identified and more than 80 people have been arrested in this connection so far,” he said.

Clashes were reported on March 31 in Nalanda’s Biharsharif and Sasaram in Rohtas district where Union Home Minister Amit Shah was scheduled to visit.