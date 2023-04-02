As many as 32 people were arrested in ongoing raids in connection with the violence during the Ram Navami celebrations and after, police informed on Sunday.

Rohtas SP Vineet Kumar said security personnel have been deployed and flag march conducted in sensitive areas. “32 people have been arrested so far, as raids continue across the city. Strict action will be taken against rioters.

Security personnel have been deployed in adequate numbers and flag march is being conducted in sensitive areas,” said Kumar.

Claiming that the situation in Sasaram was peaceful, Rohtas District Magistrate Dharmendra Kumar urged the general public not to believe in rumours.

“The situation is peaceful in Sasaram. Yesterday, we got information that a few people from one community threw explosives at a religious site of another community. Six people were injured, but the injuries were not serious. After surveying the scene, it is clear that the blast occurred due to the mishandling of explosives. As many as 1100-1200 security personnel have been deployed in the city. The public should not believe in rumours,” the DM said.

Meanwhile, reacting to some media reports that people were leaving their homes in Sasaram fearing communal violence, Rohtas Police said it was a baseless rumour. He urged the citizens not to pay heed to any rumours.

“This is a totally baseless and absurd rumour. No one has left his/her locality. We appeal to the general public not to pay heed to any such rumour. The situation is peaceful and normal in Sasaram,” the Rohtas police said.

A security team, comprising Special Task Force (STF) and paramilitary personnel conducted a flag march at Sasaram on Saturday.

Communal tensions in Bihar flared again on Saturday after two groups clashed in two different regions in the state, leaving three persons with bullet injuries, according to locals.

The clashes occurred in the Paharpur area in Biharsharif, and the Khasganj locality in the Sohsarai police station area, according to locals in the respective areas.

“During the clashes in the Paharpur area, two persons suffered bullet injuries and were admitted to hospital,” Dr Mahendra Kumar from Biharsharif Sadar Hospital told ANI.