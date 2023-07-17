Bihar man identified Vipin Kumar dies after consuming ‘100’ momos as part of bet

Bets can sometimes turn fatal, a group of men realized their mistake the hard way when one of their friends died after consuming too many momos as part of a bet.

The incident has been reported from Badharia falling in Gopalganj district, Bihar. 25-year-old Vipin Kumar reportedly ate too many momos as part of a bet with his friends. The bet was Rs 1500 for eating 150 momos. He had just eaten 10 momos when he became unwell and fell unconscious. Some news reports suggested he had eaten 100 momos already when he started feeling uncomfortable. His friends rushed him to the hospital where he was brought dead. The fun activity soon turned fatal when his health deteriorated and ultimately led to his unfortunate death.

Kumar, who worked in a mobile repairing shop, had gone to meet his friends on Thursday evening when they placed a bet on who could eat the maximum number of momos.

Advertisement

After continuously eating the much-favoured snack, he fainted on the spot and died.

The victim’s body was sent for post-mortem after which the real cause of death will be ascertained. Due to jurisdiction issues between Barharia and Thave police stations, the post-mortem was delayed and finally, the body was sent to Gopalganj Sadar hospital for the necessary formalities.

Meanwhile, Kumar’s father has accused his son’s friends of a conspiracy to eliminate him. He said that his son was intentionally challenged for the bet and poisoned in the process. “His friends did not inform us about his condition, some people saw my son lying on the footpath and informed me,” said Bishun Kumar Paswan, father of the victim. The family has also raised questions at the shop from where the momos were procured.

However, the victim’s family has not filed any complaint with the police until now, according to a news report in a Hindi daily.

Momos have become a very popular stomach-filling snack in North India which are steamed dumplings filled with veg or non-veg fillings.