30 passengers who arrived in Bihar from Delhi test positive

Cases of Covid-19 can rise again in Bihar, officials fear after 30 fresh cases were detected in north Bihar’s Madhubani district.

The district administration carried out Covid testing drives at the Madhubani railway station and bus stand on Monday. Thirty passengers arriving from Delhi aboard the Swatantrata Senani express train tested positive, an official said.

“There were 152 passengers who came on the Swatantrata Senani express on Monday. All of them underwent Covid-19 test and 30 of them were detected positive in Rapid Antigen Test,” said Sunil Kumar Jha, civil surgeon of Madhubani district.

The super fast express runs between New Delhi and Jay Nagar in Madhubani district. A number of passengers also de-boarded at Chapra, Sonpur, Hajipur, Muzaffarpur, Samastipur, Darbhanga and Sakri railway stations of Bihar.

Jha said that the Covid test drive was started on the direction of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar who expressed his view to start tests at railway station, bus stand and airport ahead of festival sessions coming up in October and November. A large number of migrant workers return to Bihar to celebrate Dushahra, Diwali and Chatth Puja.

“We have been regularly conducting Covid-19 tests at railway stations and bus stands. The officials are directed to stay on alert mode as cases could surge in coming days. On September 18, eight persons were detected positive and 35 passengers appeared positive on September 19. The total number of positive cases in the district has reached 73,” Jha said.