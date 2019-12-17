Monday’s episode of Bigg Boss 13 begins with Arti and Paras having a discussion about Vikas Gupta and Shehnaaz Gill. Paras also says that Sidharth Shukla sometimes does not have logic to which Shefali Bagga and Arti disagree. Meanwhile, Arhaan and Rashami try to clear things out about whatever has happened in the past few days. Arhaan says that it was not his intention of showing himself superior or defaming Rashami in front of others. Vikas Gupta tries to make Arhaan understand where he went wrong. He also apologizes to Rashami.

Rashami says that she does not want to get into complications again. She tells him to be in the game inside the house. They also talk about the rumour on Arhaan’s family staying in Rashami’s house. Rashami breaks down and speaks her heart out in front of Arhaan and Vikas. She says that she does not want to lose Arhaan as a friend. On the other side, Asim and Shefali Jariwala have a discussion about certain housemates and their game. Meanwhile, Rashami and Vikas have a discussion in the kitchen.

Mahira gets irked at the irregularities in the kitchen in relation to time. She also says that she does not want anyone in the kitchen when she makes dinner. Next morning, the housemates wake up to “DJ Wale Babu”. Paras, Mahira, Vishal and Asim get involved in a fun conversation regarding relationships and friendships. Asim indirectly taunts Vikas Gupta over using an aloe vera razor which offends him. Vikas tries to clear things out with Asim and asks him to be nice. Meanwhile, Vishal mimics Vikas in front of Shehnaaz and Paras.

On the other hand, Arti and Rashami tell Vikas that he can give punishment as the captain of the house. He then asks Arti to be in her night suit and wear makeup and heels. Later on, Vishal and Arti were found sleeping. Vikas asks Vishal to clean up the spilt tea on the microwave. Arti is also asked to clean the bathroom. However, she denies doing the task as she already had a bath. Vishal says that he will do it for her. She breaks down and Vikas tries to pacify her. She also gets into a fight with Rashami.

Shehnaaz and Asim say that they are missing Sidharth Shukla. Shukla enters the house through the confession room. Bigg Boss then calls Shehnaaz to the confession room. She gets ecstatic on seeing Sidharth and hugs him. She then goes inside and acts in front of the housemates that Sidharth won’t come. Thereafter she calls back Sidharth inside and everyone greets him. Later on, Asim informs Sidharth that an absence was felt when the latter left home. Meanwhile, Vikas and Shefali Jariwala have a discussion about the same.

Arhaan and Sidharth hug each other out and clear their differences. Shehnaaz, Mahira and Paras have a discussion about Sidharth and how Asim, Arti and others are talking to him. Later on, Asim speaks about Sidharth to Arhaan, Rashami and Shefali Jariwala. Next, it’s time for the nominations where the housemates have to break bottles on the ones whom they want to nominate. Arti nominates Shefali Bagga and Arhaan. Shefali Bagga nominates Arti and Madhurima. Arhaan nominates Arti and Paras. Madhurima nominates Arhaan and Shefali Bagga. Vishal nominates Shefali Bagga and Arhaan. Shefali Jariwala nominates Madhurima and Paras. Rashami nominates Vishal and Mahira. Asim nominates Madhurima and Arti. Paras nominates Vishal and Arhaan. Shehnaaz nominates Arti and Madhurima. Mahira nominates Madhurima and Arhaan. Sidharth nominates Vishal and Shefali Jariwala. Bigg Boss gives a special power to Vikas to directly nominate one person. He takes Asim’s name saying that he tore apart Mahira’s letter. Bigg Boss announces that Sidharth, Arti, Shefali Bagga, Arhaan, Madhurima, Vishal and Asim have been nominated.

Later on, Shehnaaz tries to clear things out with Shefali Bagga. She advises the same to Madhurima but the latter gets irked. Vishal and Madhurima have a discussion about the same. Arhaan says that people got irked when they got to know that he is playing for Rashami. Sidharth and Shehnaaz have a discussion about whatever happened when he was not in the house. He also tells her that Rashami and others had made a fool out of her.

Madhurima and Vishal hug each other while the others cheer them up. Meanwhile, Rashami, Arhaan and Asim have a discussion about the same. Madhurima asks Sidharth about what he saw from the secret room. He taunts her by saying that she did nothing other than sleeping and washing utensils. Madhurima and Mahira get involved in an ugly spat. She tells Vikas that she does not want to do Mahira’s work. Later on, Sidharth pulls Shefali Bagga and Arhaan’s legs saying that she has created a problem between Rashami and Arhaan. Later on, Vishal and Madhurima have a discussion with each other. Bigg Boss reminds him not to whisper inside the house. Sidharth asks them to keep quiet as the others are not able to sleep because of them.

