Thursday’s episode begins with the continuation of the ‘BB Transport Services’ task. Paras accuses Sidharth Shukla of poking his nose everywhere. Khesari and Sidharth get involved in a minor fight. Asim enters and tries to make Khesari understand the entire matter. Paras announceS after the buzzer that the opponent team has won. Mahira, Paras and Arhaan make fun of Sidharth Shukla.

Sidharth and Asim have a discussion about Tehseen’s behaviour. Shukla also says that Arhaan has become silent because he knows he can’t do anything. Hindustani Bhau says hilariously that Sidharth and Paras’ fight happens whenever he is not there. Paras, Tehseen and Khesari make a game plan for the task. Paras advises Bhau to take his name for captaincy.

The task begins again in the evening. Paras ends up hurting his finger. Mahira gets angry and says that he should have hurt others also. Sidharth taunts them and Mahira starts a war of words with him as well as Himanshi. Meanwhile, Shehnaaz and Paras advice Mahira to stay away from Sidharth. Tehseen apologises to Himanshi as she gets hurt because of him during the task. Hindustani Bhau and Shehnaaz ask Mahira to stay away from Sidharth and not to target him. She goes and complains about the same to Paras.

Paras and Sidharth get into an ugly spat yet again. Himanshi comes in between and tries to clear things about the entire matter with Paras. Shefali tells Shehnaaz that sometimes she feels like the latter is Rakhi Sawant. Shehnaaz reacts in a light way and so does Mahira.

Shehnaaz and Hindustani Bhau have a discussion with each other. He tells her that Himanshi cried the other day when she taunted her. She bursts out saying that she isn’t aware about anything. Bhau asks her not to shout and talk in a normal manner. Paras and Mahira try to calm her down. Bhau gets angry at her and says that he is trying to sort things out.

The task resumes again and the housemates put the items on the truck. Paras announces that Asim’s team has won again and he eliminates Arhaan from his own team. Bigg Boss congratulates Team Asim for winning the task. Shehnaaz and Hindustani Bhau try to clear things out with each other. He also tells her that Himanshi has never called her Rakhi Sawant. Meanwhile, Bhau praises Paras for his patience and also says that he knows how to play his game.

Arti has a discussion with Asim and Sidharth about cleaning the bathroom in alternate. Asim tells Sidharth not to talk loudly with Arti. Sidharth tries to make Asim understand Arti’s game. Shehnaaz talks about Sidharth’s behaviour towards her in front of Paras, Mahira and Khesari. Paras and Sidharth have a funny tiff with each other leaving everyone in splits. Later on, Hindustani Bhau mimics Paras in front of Sidharth, Asim, Himanshi and Shefali.

The next morning, housemates wake up and dance to the “Humma song”. Sidharth talks about Shehnaaz’s behaviour in front of Hindustani Bhau. He also says that she is trying to reconcile with him since the other day.

Arti and Asim try to clear things out with each other about a previous tiff. Meanwhile, Himanshi, Shefali, Asim and Sidharth have a discussion about Arti changing sides. They also talk about how Paras is moving around despite having an injured finger. Himanshi and Shefali talk about Rashami and that she was a strong contestant. Arti speaks her heart out in front of Shefali and gives her the reason as to why is she not talking to Sidharth.

The doorbell rings suddenly after sometime post which Rashami and Devoleena enter the house. Paras, Shehnaaz and others go and hug them while Sidharth looks on from a distance. They are invited into the house again by Bigg Boss. Devoleena says that she is happy seeing the boys working in the kitchen. She tells Shehnaaz that they are not aware about anything which happened since the last four days.

Sidharth and Asim have a discussion about Rashami and Devoleena. Sidharth says that their group has become stronger now. Devoleena asks about Paras’ finger and he blames Sidharth for the same. Shehnaaz informs Rashami that Sidharth was very happy when she got eliminated. Rashami wonders as to why Shefali didn’t talk to her. She goes and talks to her. Shefali clarifies that she had a cold because of which she could not come and interact with her.

Hindustani Bhau and Shefali have a discussion about the entire game which will change from thereon. They talk about how Paras will join hands with Rashami and Devoleena to insult Sidharth.

Hindustani Bhau and Arti have a discussion about Sidharth Shukla and his game. Sidharth Shukla clarifies in front of Asim, Himanshi and Shefali as to why is he not in talking terms with Arti. He then makes a ‘namaste’ gesture towards Arti and goes inside the house. She then goes and asks him as to what’s wrong with him. She bursts out and says that she also does not want to talk to him.

