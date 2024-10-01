Youth nabbed for raped

An 18-year-old girl from Ekbalpur, Kolkata was raped at a house in Memari in East Burdwan last night. The police arrested Pradip Jor, the accused from the residence of his kin on Monday morning after the girl lodged a complaint with the Memari PS. He’s a resident of Anukhal in Kalna, the police said.

The girl, as narrated to the police, had left home yesterday morning after her parents scolded her for her poor studies. The girl boarded a Burdwan bound EMU train from the Howrah station and took shelter in Burdwan town. Pradip assured her a shelter at his kin’s place. The girl complained that Pradip raped her after the midnight hours when she’d fallen asleep. Today, when she described everything to the locals, they accompanied her to the Memari PS. The locals had already detained Pradip and handed him over to police.

