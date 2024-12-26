Youth arrested for rape

A youth from Murshidabad, who arrived at Jamalpur in East Burdwan in search of job was arrested on rape charges yesterday. Amir Sohail, according to the police, had raped a 12-year-old girl of a locality in Jamalpur the day before yesterday. The girl had come to her maternal uncle’s house there in East Burdwan.

Robbery with toy gun: Miscreants looted passengers of a four wheeler from Kolkata at ‘gunpoint’ on the NH-19. It was later revealed that the weapon was a toy gun. A group of miscreants started pelting stones at a running car. The car driver, surprised by the pelting, stopped the car when five miscreants attacked the car and brandished a toy pistol and looted Rs 25,000 in cash, gold chains and cellphones.

Youth cheated: A youth from Jamuria, West Burdwan, Kiran Majhi, who had sold his car after giving an advertisement in OLX was cheated with a false demand draft by the buyer, a resident of Canning area, a few days ago.

