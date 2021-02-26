Trinamul Youth Congress president and Diamond Harbour MP today lashed out at Union home minister Amit Shah while addressing a public meeting at the Matua heartland of Thakurnagar and accused him of deluding the people about NRC. “How can BJP give you citizenship when you’re already a citizen of this country. Don’t you have voter cards?” he said.

Banerjee said pointed out that Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi had said there was no discussion on NRC but everytime Shah came to Thakurnagar he has spoken on NRC, he told multitude of workers and supporters.

“Who is BJP to grant citizenship to the Matua community? They should first start carrying the papers of their forefathers to prove their own citizenship,” Banerjee said. In a direct attack at Modi, Banerjee said if BJP wishes to drive out infiltrators they should first do so with the Chinese who have built houses and roads in Arunachal Pradesh.

“Is our Prime Minister who boasts of having 56 inches chest is afraid of the Chinese?” he asked.

He alleged that helipad was filled with water to prevent him from coming to Thakurnagar. “But they (BJP) forgot that I ain’t an outsider like them and can reach here by car.”

“You have received Mamata Banerjee’s Kanyashree, Rupashree, Yuvashree, Swasthya Sathi, Gotidhara and chief minister even formed Matua Development Board. Mamata Banerjee has given you a report card of various development works during her tenure and then asked for your votes. Whereas, BJP is asking for votes and then they will bring development,” Banerjee said.