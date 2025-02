A 22-year-old ECG technician of R G Kar Medical College and Hospital died of Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) at the hospital on Friday, sources said on Saturday.

Sheikh Khairul, a resident of Suti in Murshidabad district, was admitted to the hospital on 15 February showing GBS-like symptoms of severe muscle weakness, abnormalities in walking, fatigue, high blood pressure, abnormal heart rhythm, shortness in breath etc.

Medical experts say that GBS damages different vital organs of patients affected by the bacteria-borne disease.

Recently, there has been a severe outbreak of GBS in Pune of Maharashtra.