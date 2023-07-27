# Bengal

Wreath laying ceremony MORE commemorates Kargil Vijay Diwas

SNS | Kolkata | July 27, 2023 6:30 am

A wreath laying cere being held on occasion of Kargil, Vijay Diwas (Photo: ANI)

As the nation observes the solemn occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, a wreath-laying ceremony was held at Fort William to pay tribute to the brave soldiers who valiantly fought and sacrificed their lives during the Kargil War. The ceremony, organized with utmost reverence, was attended by dignitaries, military personnel, veterans, and citizens who gathered to honour the indomitable spirit of our armed forces. Kargil Vijay Diwas is commemorated every year on 26 July to remember the triumph of the Indian Armed Forces over the infiltrating Pakistani troops during the 1999 Kargil conflict.

The conflict, which took place in the treacherous terrain of Kargil, showcased the extraordinary bravery, commitment, and sense of patriotism of our soldiers in defending the integrity of the nation. During the ceremony, wreaths were laid at Vijay Smarak, Fort William by Lt Gen RP Kalita, and other senior officials as a mark of respect and remembrance.

