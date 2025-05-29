World’s tallest railway pier bridge completed

Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has achieved a historic milestone with the successful completion of girder launching on the iconic Noney Bridge in Manipur — now recognised as the world’s tallest railway pier bridge, standing at a towering height of 141 metres.

Part of the ambitious 111-km Jiribam–Imphal railway line project, the Noney Bridge stands as a marvel of modern engineering and a critical link in enhancing connectivity in the northeast. With the final of its eight spans recently installed, the bridge’s superstructure is now complete.

“This marks a major breakthrough in our efforts to connect remote regions with the rest of the country,” said K K Sharma, chief public relations officer of NFR.

The broader Jiribam–Imphal line is a strategic project for the region, with the 55.36-km Jiribam–Khongsang section already operational since September 2022, currently facilitating regular goods train services carrying essential supplies.