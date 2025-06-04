World Bicycle Day: Govt mulls graded path for cycles on VIP Rd

World Bicycle Day was observed across the state with enthusiasm.

Cyclists gathered outside Eco Park and took part in cycling. The General Assembly of the United Nations declared 3 June as World Bicycle Day on 18 April, 2018 for its uniqueness and usefulness.

The cyclists today spread awareness in favour of cycling and urged people to follow it to keep themselves fit and free from diseases.

The state government is considering a proposal to set up a graded path for the cyclists on VIP Road. A senior engineer of PWD said from Kestopur to Lake Town there is a separate bay for the buses. It is being studied whether the bay can be used for cyclists.

In New Town there is a graded path for the cyclists covering a distance of nearly 15 km. Debashis Sen, former chairman of HIDCO, had introduced it. In many European countries there are graded paths for cyclists, particularly in the Netherlands.

The state government has introduced Sabuj Sathi where free cycles are given to the students of state run, sponsored schools and madrasas. The students studying between Classes IX to XII are eligible to get cycles. The cycles have reduced the number of school dropouts and helped to stop early marriage of girls. The UN recognised the scheme and gave the award to the state government.

The utility of cycles was felt during Covid-19. When public transport was withdrawn, many people cycled down to their place of work.