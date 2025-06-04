Cycles overtake buses which crawl at 10-15 km/h in city

Facing congestion challenges on the roads, the City of Joy is crawling at snail’s pace, revealed a study on urban mobility patterns across Kolkata with comparison to Tier-II cities like Durgapur and Dhanbad.

The study named as ‘Speed Mapping Report,’ was conducted between 23 April and 6 May, covering 14 key traffic corridors in Kolkata, including VIP Road, Rashbehari Avenue, Esplanade, Dum Dum Road, Vivekananda Road, and Diamond Harbour Road, during peak traffic hours from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The report on the analysis by SwitchON Foundation highlighted that Kolkata is at an important inflexion point, facing persistent congestion challenges in terms of speed, limitations in public transport efficiency, and an urgent need to enhance investment in non-motorised mobility infrastructure.

A closer look at the findings reveal that public buses recorded the lowest average speeds, often crawling at 10-15 km/h, particularly on congested stretches like Dum Dum Road and Esplanade. The researchers attributed it to the absence of dedicated bus lanes and poor signal prioritisation as major contributors. Across major corridors like Esplanade and Rashbehari Avenue, bus speeds remain between 12-15 km/h, whereas motorcycles and autos frequently clock speeds above 22 km/h, demonstrating the clear disadvantage faced by shared public mobility under mixed-traffic conditions.

Tier-II cities like Durgapur and Dhanbad are said to have shown smoother traffic, with autos up to 26.9 km/h and better bus speeds. In Kolkata, cycles exceeded motorised transport on 60 per cent of the studied corridors. In Tollygunge Phari, cycles matched the speed of buses of around 10 kmph and outperformed cars during the peak hours.

According to the experts, across Indian cities, early steps are being taken. Chennai has earmarked 40 per cent of street space for walking and cycling in its new mobility plan and allocated Rs 200 crore in its 2025 budget for non-motorised transport (NMT). Pune has allocated 15 per cent of its transport budget for walking and cycling and is exploring connecting the public bicycle share with the PMPML bus stops, and Bengaluru is piloting ‘safe school zones’ and cycling corridors. Kolkata has launched New Town’s Green Verge Cycling Track, and interest is growing in expanding cycling infrastructure near transit hubs. While these are promising signals, the broader shift is still underway. The challenge and opportunity lies in scaling these pockets of progress into structured, core components of urban design, planning budgets, and institutional structures across India’s cities. Kolkata’s data proves cycling is not slow, cars are. The city must choose, prioritise space-efficient modes like cycling, buses or choke in traffic. Tier-II cities, such as Durgapur have shown the example, having double vehicular speed to Kolkata. As reiterated by Vinay Jaju, executive director of SwitchON Foundation, Kolkata’s car addiction is suffocating our city and our children.

“Our research proves cycles now beat cars and taxis on 40 per cent of major routes, hitting 21 km/h while private vehicles crawl at 7 km/h. This isn’t just congestion – it’s a public health emergency. We must reclaim our streets: fewer parking spaces, stricter car quotas, and protected lanes for cyclists, pedestrians and buses,” claimed Mr Jaju, during a multi-stakeholder discussion on World Bicycle Day observed today.

“Kolkata has taken important steps by including cycling and non-motorised transport in its policy frameworks. Now, the real opportunity lies in turning those plans into action. If we rethink our urban design to prioritise walking and cycling, we can build a city that is healthier, more accessible, and truly sustainable for all,” added Dr Anumita Roychowdhury, executive director, research and advocacy, Center for Science and Environment.