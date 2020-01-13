At a time the CAA-NPR-NRC issue is taking the entire country by storm, the West Bengal unit of Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind organised a programme on the theme “Save Constitution, Save Democracy” at Park Circus Maidan today. Moulana Mehmood Madani, general secretary of Jamiat Ulema-e- Hind, spoke strongly against the CAA-NRC-NPR, deeming it as a modern-day policy of ‘divide and rule.’

“We will work hard to destroy the poison that is NRC to preserve the secular nature of the country. Hindus and Muslims will coexist peacefully. We will not hesitate to sacrifice in the same way we sacrificed in the war for independence,” he said. “We were born in India, and we will not leave India even if someone tries to scare us. We do not discriminate between people. We are all Indians. Jamiat is always ready to fulfil its duty,” Mr Madani said.

The programme was presided over by Maulana Arshad Madani, president, All India Jamiat Ulema-e- Hind. Yogendra Yadav, president of Swaraj India, also attended the event. Many popular national dignitaries and different religious heads of all communities were also present. The programme saw the participation of a massive audience comprising people from all walks of life.