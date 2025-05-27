Women confine themselves indoors for a week after attack

Two women from Kamarpukur’s Sripur Hattala village have confined themselves to their homes for past seven days after an alleged assault and subsequent threats by Kamarpukur panchayat pradhan Rajdeep Dey, constable Jadunath Mandal of Debra police station (Paschim Medinipur) and a group of Trinamool Congress-backed assailants, according to the family.

Sougatha Dey, the primary complainant, said a cement-laden motor van parked outside Mandal’s new house blocked the village’s narrow public road. “My sister and I politely asked Jadunath to move the van so people could pass,” Mr Dey recounted. “Without provocation, he became violent, called the panchayat pradhan and local TMC men, and they beat me severely. When my wife and sister tried to help, they too were assaulted.”

Mr Dey alleges that Mandal, a serving police constable, threatened to have the entire family jailed. Although the family lodged a complaint with the local police, no action has been taken to date. Instead, Mr Dey claims, Mandal warned that unless the complaint was withdrawn, the two women would face “dire consequences” if they left the house. Terrified, both have remained indoors for more than seven days.

Repeated attempts to reach panchayat pradhan Rajdeep Dey for comment were unsuccessful.

Goghat BJP MLA Biswanath Karak said he had not heard of the incident but would “take prompt action so the family can move about freely without fear.”

Arambagh MP Mitali Bag, speaking en route to Delhi, said she too was unaware of the matter but would seek details by telephone and “take necessary steps” once briefed.