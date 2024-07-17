Women alleges torture by local leader in Sonarpur

A woman was allegedly called to a shalishi (arbitration) meeting and tortured over a family dispute in Sonarpur. The woman claimed she was chained. She also alleged she was beaten and verbally abused.

The arbitration sessions are illegal but are held repeatedly in the villages.

The woman accused Jamaluddin Sardar, a village headman of organizing the session. She claimed that Jamaluddin is associated with the Trinamul Congress. A BJP team, led by former MLA Agnimitra Paul visited the area and demanded justice for the woman. According to the woman, they were summoned to Jamal’s house to resolve the family dispute. She said, “As soon as we entered Jamal’s house, the gate was locked from outside. Then, they chained my leg.”

Advertisement

She said she was interrogated while being chained, and before she could answer, was brutally assaulted. Describing the terrifying situation, the woman said she was so scared that she bit her tongue twice. “They beat me with sticks and bamboo, slapped me and punched me on the head. When my husband tried to intervene, he was beaten too,” she said. BJP leader Agnimitra Paul visited the affected woman today, when the other villagers also aired their grievances. Many villagers told the BJP MLA that Jamal had forcibly taken over their lands. Agnimitra said, “Sandeshkhali is spread across West Bengal. The Sheikh Shahjahan of Sonarpur is Jamal Sardar. Shalishi meetings are held at his house.” Local women told Agnimitra that “there are chains everywhere in that house.” Taking a dig at the ruling party, she said, “Taliban-style atrocities have now turned into Trinamul-style atrocities. Jamal Sardar has the blessings of Trinamul leaders.”

Local MLA Lovely Maitra has denied any connection between Jamal Sardar and the Trinamul Congress. Regarding the allegations in Sonarpur, DSP Faizul Bin Ahmed said the police are investigating the entire incident. Jamaluddin has denied all such allegations, claiming they are completely false. He argued, “The woman making the accusations is involved in an extramarital affair, which led to the family dispute. We called her here to resolve it. Her son was present here. You can ask any of her family members. There’s no question of beating her. Let her show any proof that I chained her.”