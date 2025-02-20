Woman stabs youth to death

A youth was stabbed to death by a woman on a busy road in broad daylight in Kalna town of East Burdwan today. The police have booked the woman.

Shameem Mondal (34) of Kapurdanga locality in Kalna was attacked on the road by a woman, Nayana Ksetrapal in Ranibondor area in town. She stabbed the youth repeatedly in full public view but before the locals could come to the rescue, the youth suffered multiple wounds on his chest and head. He was declared dead by the Kalna hospital.

Advertisement

Forty-year-old Nayana maintained a healthy relation with Shameem’s family and the youth used to call her ‘Didi’. The family members told police that Nayana had intimidated Shameem yesterday at his house over some money.

Advertisement

The police arrested Nayana and seized the knife used for the crime.