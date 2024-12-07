Woman kills husband

Disgusted with her habitually drunk husband, a ‘frustrated’ wife picked up a sharp dagger and chopped off the throat of her husband at a village about 12 km from Durgapur town last midnight.

Abby Konra, the housewife, after slaughtering her husband at their house in Rajbandh locality surrendered at the Kanksa police station early this morning.

Abby’s husband Chuna Konra (50), a decorator employee used to consume alcohol every evening and the duo had a persistent brawl over this. According to the neighbours, Chuna used to unleash enormous physical torture on his wife, which had become ‘almost a daily drama.’ This, as they said, had become unbearable for Abby.

The police today investigated the matter. Suman Kumar Jaiswal, ACP, Kanksa said, “It appears that the frustrated woman was prepared with the dagger and she took the drastic step last night.”