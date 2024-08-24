Woman dies of electrocution in Barasat

An elderly woman was electrocuted after touching an electric pole at Barasat in North 24-Parganas, last evening. The incident caused tension in the locality as residents alleged negligence of the state electricity department.

Continuous rains on Thursday led to waterlogging in many places, which was also the case in Barasat, where an elderly woman was electrocuted after touching an electric pole. The victim, identified as 55-year-old Anjana Biswas, was returning home on foot through a waterlogged street when she accidentally touched the pole. She was immediately thrown to the ground. Locals, hearing a loud noise, rushed to the scene and found her lying on the road.

The police and electricity department were promptly informed. The electricity connection was cut off, and the woman was taken to Barasat Medical College and Hospital, where the doctors declared her dead. The incident has left the family in shock. Locals have pointed out negligence of the electricity department, and the police have started an investigation into the matter. Due to the low-pressure system, it began raining on Thursday evening in Kolkata and across the state, including Barasat. Several wards in Barasat got waterlogged.

