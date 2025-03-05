Woman arrested with 123 rare species turtles

Barrackpore police and forest department officials seized a large number of turtles being smuggled from Dhanbad to Majdia and arrested a woman in connection with the incident.

The seizure took place on Tuesday afternoon in the Dhobighat area of Barrackpore after police noticed several individuals carrying suspicious bags. Upon being stopped for questioning, the suspects abandoned their bags and fled. While most managed to escape, one woman, identified as Saraswati Mondal, was caught. The police immediately informed the local forest department office in Barrackpore, and officer Subhasish Haldar arrived at the scene. A total of 123 turtles were recovered from the bags.

Turtles are now classified as endangered species, and possessing or selling them is legally punishable. Illegal poachers capture and sell these animals, severely disrupting the ecological balance. The authorities suspect that the turtles were being transported via Majdia in Nadia district to North 24-Parganas for sale. Barrackpore police have handed over the live turtles to the forest department, which will release them into a water body after confirming their species. Meanwhile, Saraswati Mondal has been detained for further investigation.

