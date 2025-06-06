With fresh 106 Covid cases Bengal third in India with caseloads

With reports of fresh 106 Covid-19 positive patients during the past 24 hours, West Bengal on Thursday secured third positions after Kerala and Delhi in terms of novel coronavirus-affected cases across the country.

With these new cases, West Bengal recorded 538 Covid patients this year since January while Kerala has the highest number of 1,487. On Wednesday, the number of Covid positives patients was 432 in West Bengal.

Delhi has reported the second highest number 562 Covid patients, according to the ministry of health.

Following the steep rise in the number of Covid patients across states, the ministry has issued guidelines advising people to avoid crowded areas like marketplaces and stay away from handshaking.

The ministry has also cautioned people to use masks and sanitising hands regularly.

A seven month-old baby tested positive in a private hospital along EM Bypass in Kolkata.

The toddler has been undergoing treatment in the private hospital and the baby’s mother is also symptomatic and is awaiting her test results.

The state recently recorded its first coronavirus death of the season after a 43-year-old woman from Howrah succumbed to the disease on Tuesday in a private hospital in the Ekbalpur area. She was brought to the hospital about one week ago showing symptoms of bacterial pneumonia and undergoing treatment there with life-support systems like ventilators. She was tested COVID-19 positive at the hospital.