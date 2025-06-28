Will share copies of I-T letter with each Shradhyargha beneficiary: Abhishek

Abhishek Banerjee, Trinamul Congress MP from Diamond Harbour and party’s national general secretary will send copies of the letter from the Income Tax department to each elderly person, who received financial assistance under Shradhyargha initiative.

Mr Banerjee said the IT department sent two notices in the last 50 days asking him to explain how financial assistance could be provided to 76,000 people who reside under the Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha seat.

He alleged that the state BJP was trying to stop the initiative by writing to the IT department. “I will send copies of the letter to each beneficiary to show people how the Centre is trying to stop the initiative.” He said the state BJP has not said a word on Centre’s financial deprivation to the state and now trying to stop the assistance received by the elderly people by trying to influence the IT department.

Meanwhile, the national general secretary of the party has greeted the people on the occasion of Rath Yatra. He wrote on X: “On the auspicious occasion of Rath Yatra, I extend my warmest greetings to all devotees of Lord Jagannath.

“In Bengal, this year’s celebration is especially meaningful. Under the visionary leadership of Hon’ble CM Smt. Mamata Banerjee, Digha now proudly houses a newly consecrated Jagannath Dham, a sanctum that will serve as a spiritual landmark for decades to come. As the divine chariot rolls forward today, may it carry with it the aspirations of every devotee, the hopes of every household and the soul of a Bengal that moves ahead, rooted in tradition, but unafraid to build anew.

“Joy Jagannath”