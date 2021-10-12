It will be very hot and humid : Durga Saptami

The Alipore Meteorological Department said that the chances of rain in Saptami are very low, though there is some apprehension in advance that all the plans will be ruined due to rain in Pujo. Saptami will have partly cloudy skies. Chance of rain. The day will be spent hiding in the sun and rain. Humidity will be uncomfortable throughout the day due to higher than normal temperature and high water vapor in the air.

However, it will start raining in the coastal district of South Bengal from Ashtami on Wednesday. Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, Nadia, East and West Midnapore, North and South 24 Parganas districts are likely to receive a couple of showers including thunderstorms.

The rest of the districts are less likely to receive rain. According to the weather office, rains will increase slightly in the coastal and adjoining districts of South Bengal on the ninth. A few showers with thunderstorms are forecast in Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, East and West Midnapore, North and South 24 Parganas districts. The weather will be pleasant in the rest of the districts.

On the other hand, the Alipore Meteorological Department has forecast intermittent rains across South Bengal on Dashmi. Light to moderate rainfall is forecast in Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, East and West Midnapore, North and South 24 Parganas districts. The rest of South Bengal will receive light rain with thunderstorms. Chance of rain with thunderstorm in Malda and Dinajpur of North Bengal.

On behalf of Mausam Bhaban, it has been informed that the monsoon has started in Bengal. The monsoon has ended in Bankura, Purulia, Medinipur, Birbhum, Murshidabad, Malda, Dinajpur and some parts of Siliguri.

Meteorologists estimate that the monsoon will leave Bengal in the next 48 hours. However, in the last time, the people of the state got entangled in this stormy batting. According to the weather office, there are cyclones in the East-Central Arabian Sea.

There is another cyclone in the North Andaman Sea. An axis covers these two cycles. The cyclone will create a depression in the East-Central Bay of Bengal and the adjoining Andaman Sea tomorrow. The low pressure formed on Wednesday and it will be on the coast of Orissa and Andhra on Friday.

Today, the maximum temperature in Kolkata and surrounding areas will be 35.1 degrees Celsius, which is 3 degrees above normal. The minimum temperature of the day will be 26.6 degrees Celsius, which is 2 degrees higher than normal. The relative humidity rate in the air is maximum 95 percent, minimum 57 percent.