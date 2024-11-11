Will continue our ‘struggle on streets’, says WBJDF on RG Kar case

West Bengal Junior Doctors’ Front (WBJDF), the umbrella body of the junior doctors of the state spearheading the movement over the rape and murder of a junior doctor of R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital in Kolkata, on Saturday said that they will continue to ‘struggle on streets’ till a logical conclusion of the case.

On Saturday, the junior doctors organised a protest rally in Kolkata which was attended by thousands of common people including people from the celebrity world, civil society and representatives from the transgender community.

At the end of the rally, Debasish Halder, one of the leading faces in the movement of the junior doctors said that there is no question of moving away from the streets unless the victim gets justice.

“Our movement on the streets will continue. This movement is not just restricted within the boundaries of West Bengal now. It is a national and rather an international affair now,” Halder said.

Pulastya Acharya said that the majority of the junior doctors are united in these “protests on the streets” and they will continue to remain united.

“I am again saying that the withdrawal of the fast-unto-death agitation does not mean that our movement on the issue has stopped. The movement will continue as long as we get justice,” he said.

Saturday’s rally was conducted under the banner of “Janatar Chargesheet (Public Chargesheet)”. It signifies that the people in general including the protesting junior doctors are not happy with the findings of CBI in its first chargesheet, which has identified civic volunteer Sanjay Roy as the “sole prime accused” in the rape and murder crime.